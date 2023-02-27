Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,295,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,156,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after buying an additional 440,056 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Articles

