AES (NYSE:AES) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus upped their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -140.42%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 2.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AES by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

