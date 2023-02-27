Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.50.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $157.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.87.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

