Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackmores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Blackmores Stock Performance

BLMMF stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. Blackmores has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

Blackmores Company Profile

Blackmores Ltd. engages in the business of development and marketing of health products for humans and animals. Its products include vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Maurice Blackmore in 1930 and is headquartered in Warriewood, Australia.

