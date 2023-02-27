Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Timbercreek Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTC TBCRF opened at $6.08 on Friday. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Timbercreek Financial (TBCRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.