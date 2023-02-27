Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC TBCRF opened at $6.08 on Friday. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

