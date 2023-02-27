Mondee (MOND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Mondee to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mondee Stock Performance

Shares of Mondee stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. Mondee has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Mondee Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mondee stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

