Masimo (MASI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Masimo Trading Down 0.3 %
MASI stock opened at $166.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $355,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masimo (MASI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.