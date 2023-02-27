Masimo (MASI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo Trading Down 0.3 %

MASI stock opened at $166.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $355,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading

