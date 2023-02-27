Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.74) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.38. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Insider Activity

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $94,732.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,077. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $197,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

