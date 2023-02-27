Invitae (NVTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Invitae to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae Stock Performance

NVTA opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. Invitae has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $8,279,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 648,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 647,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 544,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

