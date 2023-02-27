Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.3 %
USAT stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.
About Cantaloupe
