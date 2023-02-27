Cronos Group (CRON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Cronos Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CRON opened at $2.10 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 162,400 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $464,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 694,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,292. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

