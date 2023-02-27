Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UPLD. Truist Financial lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Upland Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $6.02 on Friday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $191.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

