StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

