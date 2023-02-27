Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has $8.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Upland Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Upland Software Price Performance

UPLD stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 753,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 4,599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 738,035 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 847,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 537,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after buying an additional 517,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 618,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 383,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

