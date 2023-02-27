Ross Stores (ROST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $111.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Marshfield Associates grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 3,066,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $355,978,000 after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores Company Profile

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

