Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.20.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $220.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

