Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QBCRF. CIBC raised their target price on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Quebecor from C$31.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Quebecor Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $22.47 on Friday. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

