Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Shares of CWH stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Camping World has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.60.
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.
