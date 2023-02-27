Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Camping World has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Camping World Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 610,718 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 612,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

