High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS HLNFF opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. The firm also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

