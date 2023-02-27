Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

EMRAF stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95. Emera has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

