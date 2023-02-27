National Bank Financial Lowers Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$65.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EIFZF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday.

Exchange Income stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

