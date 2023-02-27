Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

