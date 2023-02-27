Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.55, a PEG ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,695,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $748,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,000 in the last ninety days. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,662 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 55.0% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the software’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.