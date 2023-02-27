Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.83.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.55, a PEG ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $748,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $7,803,000. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

