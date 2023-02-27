Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $271.00 at Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $111.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

