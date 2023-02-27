Loop Capital Raises ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $310.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.17.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $291.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.32.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

