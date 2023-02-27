Rosenblatt Securities Raises ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $310.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup decreased their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.17.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $291.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.70 and a 200 day moving average of $246.32. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $169,860,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 629.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 362,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $77,908,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

