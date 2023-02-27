Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Featured Stories

