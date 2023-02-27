Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Axos Financial Trading Down 0.2 %
Axos Financial stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $55.00.
About Axos Financial
