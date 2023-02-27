ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Raymond James

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $672.16 million, a P/E ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 0.36. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ATN International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.37%.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $181,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,994.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ATN International by 84.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in ATN International by 184.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.