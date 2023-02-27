Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $210.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.
