Needham & Company LLC Boosts Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target to $40.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.71. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $33,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

