Canaccord Genuity Group Trims BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price to $12.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIGC. Bank of America cut shares of BigCommerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BigCommerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Trading Down 19.2 %

BIGC stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $674.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 77,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.