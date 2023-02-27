American States Water (AWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $91.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWR. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 929.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 160,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American States Water by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 97,623 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

