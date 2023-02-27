Myers Industries (MYE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Myers Industries to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $898.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.45. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Myers Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Myers Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

