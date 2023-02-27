Myers Industries (MYE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Myers Industries to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Myers Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $898.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.45. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries
Myers Industries Company Profile
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myers Industries (MYE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.