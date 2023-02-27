Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,594 shares of company stock worth $9,817,000 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

