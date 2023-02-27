Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance
Shares of ITCI stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITCI. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.
Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.