Theratechnologies (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 5.2 %

TH opened at C$1.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.61. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TH. Leede Jones Gab raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

