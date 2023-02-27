XPEL (XPEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect XPEL to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
XPEL Stock Down 2.6 %
XPEL stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. XPEL has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01.
Insider Transactions at XPEL
In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,788 shares in the company, valued at $153,219,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,219,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 658 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $46,152.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808,498 shares in the company, valued at $56,708,049.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,158 shares of company stock worth $7,176,202. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
Featured Stories
