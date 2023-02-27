Allot Communications (ALLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Allot Communications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
