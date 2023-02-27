Allot Communications (ALLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $3.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

