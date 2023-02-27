Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

