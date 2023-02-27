First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Ann C. Dee bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,175.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Stories

