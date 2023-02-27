Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of PARA opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

