Brokerages Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target at $38.50

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Lazard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lazard during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading

