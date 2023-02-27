Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.89.
HRMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,939,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,684,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,076,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,939,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,684,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,076,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,284,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,560. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
HRMY opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $62.08.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
