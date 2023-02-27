Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 548,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 45,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.77. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

