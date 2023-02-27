Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Tilly’s
In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tilly’s
Tilly’s Stock Performance
Shares of TLYS stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.77. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tilly’s
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.