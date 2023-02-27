Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CDPYF opened at $35.79 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

