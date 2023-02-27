Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $35.79 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

