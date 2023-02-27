Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday.

CDPYF opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

