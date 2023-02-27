BMO Capital Markets Raises CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$78.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$78.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CCDBF stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

