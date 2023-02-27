Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Cascades Price Performance

CADNF opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. Cascades has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

